A Little Warmer Today!

FRIDAY: Sunny skies Friday afternoon, along with a south breeze, help temperatures warm into the single digits above. By tonight, temperatures dip just a few degrees before warming up after midnight. Temperatures Saturday morning will likely be warmer than today’s afternoon highs.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We start Saturday near 9 degrees and warm into the 20s in the afternoon hours, with some areas near 30 degrees. However, it is looking like a breezy day with a south wind. Sunday looks a bit cooler with high temps for the day in the upper single digits to low teens after a morning low in the single digits on either side of zero.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Cold air remains Monday morning, with temperatures starting out in the single digits. We do look to warm into the teens and 20s above zero by Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies, though a few light snow showers can’t be ruled out. The chance of snow continues on Tuesday, the first day of March and Meteorological Spring, with temperatures starting off in the teens above, warming to the 20s and 30s under partly cloudy skies. A few clouds are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures looking to warm into the 20s and 30s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds look possible on Thursday, with things staying mainly quiet otherwise. Temperatures start in the single digits above zero, warming up into the 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Bitterly cold morning. Chills to -40. Mostly sunny. A south breeze. Low: -15. High: 9.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Rising temperatures. Warmer and breezy. Low: 9. High: 27.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 5. High: 17.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 6. High: 23.

TUESDAY - METEOROLOGICAL SPRING: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Warmer. Low: 11. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 13. High: 29.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 9. High: 24.

