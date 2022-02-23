Three arrested after raid finds 3 lbs of meth

WILLMAR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Three people are facing potential charges after police say they found three pounds of meth during a raid.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, Feb. 21 they raided a home in the 900 block of 20th Ave. SE in Willmar for reports of drugs in the home.

Police found 3.1 pounds of meth, 55 grams of cocaine and 80.6 grams of marijuana along with 41 THC vape cartridges. Police also found a gun and a small amount of Fentanyl.

Authorities arrested three people including two men and a woman, police have not released their names.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.