Students speak up about concerns of how Concordia handles inclement weather

MOORHEAD, Minn- (Valley News Live) - Some Concordia College students say they are outraged after having to attend class most of the day during Monday’s weather event.

“In our eyes it’s unacceptable,” said Levi Kovic, a Concordia student. “They didn’t close campus until 3 p.m. and email wasn’t sent saying campus would be closed about 2:55 p.m. My roommate was in a middle of a test when that email was sent out.”

According to college officials, 60% of students live on campus the rest commute.

but these students say they felt conditions were bad enough in order to make a decision earlier.

“I left at noon and it was really bad at noon. I could hardly see anything on my way home,” said Melissa Pratt, a student.

Concordia officials also say presuming most students can attend classes.. the threshold for cancellation is higher than other institutions.

Some students say the rules for commuters are unclear.

“I think the expectations need to be clearer as it relates to commuters. There just needs to be more of a clear message as to when commuters are expected to come to school,” said Cayden Gra

In the event of inclement weather, Concordia College encourages students to coordinate with faculty if they can’t make it to campus safely.

One student says she did just that.

“I emailed my professor, who didn’t even see my emails I sent until it was after class time. So I missed out on part of my education choosing for my own safety.”

and these students say they are just hoping for things to change.

“It speaks to what the college values when they don’t value the students’ well-being and safety.”

