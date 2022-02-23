Advertisement

Report: 50% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck

Rolled money graphic.
Rolled money graphic.(WLUC photo)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new report shows half of Americans are not able to handle an unexpected expense.

The report by MagnifyMoney, a section of Lending Tree, says 50% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

The lower the income, the more likely someone will be living check to check according to the survey. However, they also found 31% of people making $100,000+ are still living paycheck to paycheck.

The largest expense reported by those surveyed is their rent/mortgage, following by phone and utility bills and then credit card bills.

The survey was conducted between Jan. 19-21, 2022 and involved 1,189 people.

The report also breaks down how long people of each generation could go without a check, according to the survey. It found Baby Boomers could go 17 weeks, Gen Xers could last 10 weeks, Millennials came in at 9 weeks and Gen Zers could go 7 weeks, on average.

The report also found more than seven in 10 Americans say they’re constantly stressed by finances.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Fargo
UPDATE: I-29, I-94, MN Hwy. 210 reopened
Casselton pile-up drone still
Firefighter recalls brutal conditions while helping save drivers caught in I-94 pile-up
Train vs. semi in Leeds, ND
UPDATE: No major injuries reported after train hits semi near Leeds, ND
Pile-up on Interstate-94 on February 21, 2022.
UPDATE: Several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Hamdi Hassan
Moorhead Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Narcan is a brand name distributor of the drug naloxone which is typically administered as a...
Minnesota Department of Health launches new way to locate naloxone
Human remains found in burned vehicle
Death investigation graphic
Man found dead in rural ND
NDT - Helping Pets Stay Healthy - February 23
NDT - Helping Pets Stay Healthy - February 23