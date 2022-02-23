Advertisement

Moorhead police respond to report of disturbance, possible gunshots

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police scrambled to a disturbance with reports of possible gunshots in south Moorhead.

They were called Tuesday night, February 22, around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of 30th Avenue.

Officers detained several individuals for questioning, but no arrests were made.

Police say no one was hurt and they don’t believe the public is at risk because of this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate Fargo
UPDATE: I-29, I-94, MN Hwy. 210 reopened
Train vs. semi in Leeds, ND
UPDATE: No major injuries reported after train hits semi near Leeds, ND
Pile-up on Interstate-94 on February 21, 2022.
UPDATE: Several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Casselton pile-up drone still
Firefighter recalls brutal conditions while helping save drivers caught in I-94 pile-up
Road Conditions

Latest News

Handcuffs graphic
Three arrested after raid finds 3 lbs of meth
Concordia students speak up- February 22
Students speak up about concerns of how Concordia handles inclement weather
Concordia students speak up- February 22
Concordia students speak up- February 22
Interstate Fargo
UPDATE: I-29, I-94, MN Hwy. 210 reopened