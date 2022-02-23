Moorhead police respond to report of disturbance, possible gunshots

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police scrambled to a disturbance with reports of possible gunshots in south Moorhead.

They were called Tuesday night, February 22, around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of 30th Avenue.

Officers detained several individuals for questioning, but no arrests were made.

Police say no one was hurt and they don’t believe the public is at risk because of this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

