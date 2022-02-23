Moorhead Police looking for missing woman

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing female.

Hamdi Hassan, age 23, of Moorhead, was last seen by family members on Sunday, February 20, 2022. She is 5′5″, average build, with brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what she may be wearing. This case is being investigated as a missing person. At this time, nothing shows she is missing due to criminal actions; however, her family is worried about her.

Anyone with information is asked to the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 to speak with a Moorhead Police Supervisor.

