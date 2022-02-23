Minnesota Department of Health launches new way to locate naloxone

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - As part of an ongoing effort to prevent drug overdose deaths, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is making it easier to get the potentially life-saving medication naloxone to people who need it when they need it by launching a digital map of where it can be found in their communities.

People can simply access the Naloxone Finder map online, type in a zip code or address, filter by distance, and the map will display pharmacies, naloxone access points, and syringe service programs that typically have naloxone in the area chosen. The Naloxone Finder tool provides contact information, address, and other guidance so one can confirm with the sites whether it currently has naloxone available.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a potentially lifesaving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. Since the map’s launch in December, more than 4,600 visitors have accessed it.

To explore the map, visit the Naloxone Finder webpage.

