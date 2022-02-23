Advertisement

Man found dead in rural ND

Death investigation graphic
Death investigation graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) - Authorities are conducting an autopsy on a man found dead in rural Kidder County.

NewsDakota.com is reporting the victim as 56-year-old Timothy Becker of Robinson, ND. Authorities say he left his vehicle after turning onto a country road. His body was found on Monday, Feb. 21 around noon.

The death remains under investigation.

