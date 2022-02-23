Human remains found in burned vehicle

NEAR MINTO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are working to positively identify human remains that were found in a burned vehicle.

The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burned vehicle about one mile north of Minto, ND on Friday, February 18th. Due to weather conditions and the location of the vehicle, heavy equipment was used to clear a path to get to the scene.

Deputies were able to identify the registered owner of the vehicle after finding a partially burned license plate. The Sheriff’s Office says the remains were found in the driver’s seat.

The remains were taken to the UND Forensic Pathology Lab for an autopsy.

