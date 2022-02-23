Advertisement

Fargo woman sentenced for stealing vehicle, threatening officer

Jamie Singer
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing an elderly man’s vehicle and threatening to kill the police officer on scene.

Back in July, Fargo Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 18th Street South. An 89-year-old man told officers he stopped because he saw a woman, later identified as Jamie Singer, laying on the boulevard and he thought she might need help.

The man says he asked if she was okay, and Singer ran to his vehicle and got into the driver’s seat. When he confronted her, the man says Singer leaned back, kicked him in the chest, and drove away.

She was arrested for robbery, reckless endangerment, fleeing, preventing arrest, refusal to halt, contact by bodily fluids, and driving under suspension. According to court documents, Singer changed her plea to guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to two years in prison followed by two years of probation.

