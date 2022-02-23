Cook named 15th president of NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) has selected Dr. David Cook as the 15th president of the North Dakota State University.

The Board interviewed three finalists on Wednesday, February 23, and said during his interview, Cook talked about his focus on community and the importance of students.

“During my visit here, I was blown away by the deep pride the community and the state has for NDSU. There is a tremendous opportunity for partnerships and collaborations across the state.” He added, “Being agile and flexible to student needs is very important and the enrollment issue demands more attention.”

Dr. Jill Louters, SBHE vice chair, was a co-chair of the presidential search committee.

“Through the process, we realized that we wanted a president who has a philosophy that is consistent with North Dakota values and has a vision that weaves into that culture. Dr. Cook is that person,” Louters said.

A total of 47 candidates were initially reviewed after meeting qualifications. In January, five candidates each spent three days visiting campus and taking part in public forums, meeting with students, faculty and staff, and interviewing with NDSU’s Presidential Search Committee.

The Committee narrowed the field to three finalists on February 4. It is anticipated that the new NDSU president will assume office in July 2022.

About Dr. David Cook

Dr. David Cook serves as the vice chancellor for the Office of Public Affairs & Economic Development at the University of Kansas. Dr. Cook’s primary responsibilities are to shape and promote KU’s strategic priorities, advance the institution’s reputation and brand, and advise and represent the Chancellor across stakeholders, including the Kansas Board of Regents, state and federal legislators, donors, alumni, athletics, faculty, staff, and students. Dr. Cook’s economic development role focuses on growing entrepreneurship, collaborating with industry, commercialization, providing student success and experiential learning opportunities, and aligning educational offerings with workforce needs of the region to create jobs and enhance the social mobility of students and citizens of Kansas.

Prior to his current position, Dr. Cook served as vice chancellor of the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park, KS. He spent 14 years at the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC)—the final seven years as a member of the leadership cabinet. As a faculty member, he’s taught over 20 different courses in both the School of Medicine and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. His research achievements include being a Principal or Co-Principal Investigator on nearly $11 million in extramural funding. He has been funded on 30 different grants and contracts totaling nearly $31 million.

Cook was an American Council on Education Fellow at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill where he studied UNC’s School of Public Health, its overall research enterprise, its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and overall community engagement.

Cook has a master’s and Doctorate degree from the University of Kansas. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Iowa State University. He lives in Olathe, Kansas with his wife Katie. They have three children Gage, Ella, and Peyton.

