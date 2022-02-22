What Fargo roads get plowed first during snow events?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Public Works officials say plow drivers normally work in two shifts to help cover the changing weather conditions during like Monday’s storm.

Some roads get more priority over others and it may take even longer for your neighborhood to get cleared.

City plow drivers typically start with main roads that tend to have the most traffic and are used by emergency services.

The smaller streets that connect to neighborhoods come second.

Public Works officials say their goal is always to get the job done.

”This is an extended storm with lots of wind, so the plan can always change, but we do want to get into neighborhoods to get them cleared up,” said Paul Fiechtner, the public works service manager for the City of Fargo.

Fiechtner says if the snow picks back up or the winds get stronger, which is supposed to happen overnight into Tuesday, plows will have to move out of the neighborhoods and return to the primary roads.

