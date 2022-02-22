Advertisement

Train hits semi at railroad crossing near Leeds, ND

BNSF Train Hits Semi
BNSF Train Hits Semi(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - A BNSF train hit a semi-truck at a railroad crossing Monday afternoon near Leeds, ND, which is about 30 minutes from Devils Lake.

BNSF officials say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the 57th Avenue NE crossing.

Also, they say no one on the train crew was injured. It’s unclear if the driver of the semi was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pile-up on Interstate-94 on February 21, 2022.
UPDATE: Several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Road Conditions
fargo fire
UPDATE: One dead in Fargo apartment fire
Delta 8
What is Delta-8?
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found

Latest News

6:00PM News February 21 - Part 3
6:00PM News February 21 - Part 3
6:00PM News February 21 - Part 2
6:00PM News February 21 - Part 2
6:00PM News February 21 - Part 1
6:00PM News February 21 - Part 1
600PM Sports - February 21
6:00PM Sports - February 21