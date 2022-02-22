Train hits semi at railroad crossing near Leeds, ND

NEAR GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - A BNSF train hit a semi-truck at a railroad crossing Monday afternoon near Leeds, ND, which is about 30 minutes from Devils Lake.

BNSF officials say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the 57th Avenue NE crossing.

Also, they say no one on the train crew was injured. It’s unclear if the driver of the semi was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.