Phone outages affecting 911 lines across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State Radio is reporting a wide range phone outage across western and central North Dakota. They say administrative and 911 lines are not working.

State Radio 9-1-1 calls are being rerouted to Red River Valley Dispatch Center in Fargo so first responders across the state are still able to respond.

According to North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, texting 9-1-1 seems to be functional. If you use this option, make sure to include your location in the text message.

Service provider technicians are working through the outage issues.

In addition to texting 9-1-1, those who are not able to get through to dispatch can call State Radio on its administrative line at 701-328-9921.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.