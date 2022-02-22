Advertisement

Multiple snowmobile crashes result in injuries over the weekend

Four snowmobile crashes took place over President's Day Weekend in Cass County, MN
By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Cass County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Sherriff Deputies in Cass County, Minnesota are urging snowmobilers to stay safe while riding, after to responding to four separate crashes on President’s Day Weekend.

Authorities say that of the four crashes, three of them involved the riders going off of their trails. A 54 year-old woman from Zumbrota is in serious condition after colliding with a large tree.

All four riders involved in crashes were taken to hospitals either in Brainerd or St. Cloud.

In these incidents speed was the main factor causing the snowmobiles to leave the trail and crash.

Officials are encouraging everyone to know and understand their machine and the trail.

