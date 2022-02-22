More leadership changes for Altru Health System

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru’s President, Dr. Steven Weiser, is out, effective immediately.

“This decision has been made in the best interest of the organization,” shares Karen Thingelstad, chair of Altru’s Board of Directors.

Weiser took on more duties in February 2020 during another leadership shakeup, after CEO Brad Wehe and CFO Sara Lusignan were abruptly fired. You can read more on that here.

Altru says recruitment for a new president will happen, eventually. On Monday, Todd Forkel will join Altru as chief executive officer, and Dr. Joshua Deere will act as interim chief medical officer.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.