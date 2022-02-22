Advertisement

More leadership changes for Altru Health System

Steven Weiser
Steven Weiser(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru’s President, Dr. Steven Weiser, is out, effective immediately.

“This decision has been made in the best interest of the organization,” shares Karen Thingelstad, chair of Altru’s Board of Directors.

Weiser took on more duties in February 2020 during another leadership shakeup, after CEO Brad Wehe and CFO Sara Lusignan were abruptly fired. You can read more on that here.

Altru says recruitment for a new president will happen, eventually. On Monday, Todd Forkel will join Altru as chief executive officer, and Dr. Joshua Deere will act as interim chief medical officer.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pile-up on Interstate-94 on February 21, 2022.
UPDATE: Several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Interstate Fargo
UPDATE: I-29 reopened, I-94 and 19th Ave. N remain closed
Road Conditions
Power outage in south Fargo
Phoenix O'Connor and Jordan Schroeer
Phoenix O’Connor joins the VNL anchor desk

Latest News

Casselton pile-up drone still
Firefighter recalls brutal conditions while helping save drivers caught in I-94 pile-up
5:00PM News February 22 - Part 1
5:00PM Weather - February 22
5:00PM Weather - February 22
5:00PM News February 22 - Part 3
5:00PM News February 22 - Part 3