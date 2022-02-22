Help postal service workers by clearing pathways to deliver mail

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -As day-two of the winter weather advisories. winter storm warnings, and blizzard warning are issued across the flicker tail state.

Postal service officials are asking residents to keep mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear so that workers can deliver the mail and stay safe and continue the efficient delivery service.

Keep in mind, obstacles such as trash cans, vehicles in the way of the mail box, carries need to be able to get in and out, without leaving the delivery vehicle

The Postal Service is asking customers to help keep their letter carrier safe this winter through the following actions:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

