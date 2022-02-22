Crookston man to spend 7 years in prison for overdose death of MN woman

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One of the men accused of causing the death of an Erskine, Minn. woman last summer has been sent to prison and ordered to pay a hefty restitution to the victim’s family.

43-year-old Andre Metcalf now stands convicted of third-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Katie Flick. A Polk County Judge sentenced Metcalf to seven years in prison, and ordered Metcalf to pay over $12,000 to Flick’s family.

30-year-old Georgie Piatkoff is also charged with third-degree murder in the case, as well as second-degree driving while intoxicated. He has yet to be convicted. Piatkoff’s next court date is in mid-March.

Court documents say on July 26, 2021 a Minnesota State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle stopped on the shoulder with its passenger door wide open near the intersection of 160th Ave. S.W. and MN Highway 102.

When the trooper got out of his car, he could hear small children crying inside the vehicle and as he got closer, saw Flick was dead on the ground. Documents say the deputy also saw two young children in the backseat of the car and a male who was slumped over in the driver’s seat with shallow breaths. The trooper called for back up.

Documents say when the other officer arrived, they opened up the driver’s door and found a pack of beer at the feet of the male driver, as well as an open container in the center console. Piatkoff was given a dose of Narcan and became responsive, and later told officials he had taken Percocet.

Documents say Piatkoff had a warrant out for his arrest and was not allowed to drive in Minnesota at the time.

Documents say Piatkoff told deputies he and Flick were traveling with their son and daughter and bought Percocet and Xanax from a ‘guy named Dre,’ in the McDonald’s parking lot. Piatkoff said he and Flick then went to the liquor store and bought a six-pack and headed toward Fertile, Minn. Piatkoff stated he and Flick split one of the pills and snorted it on a dollar bill while driving, documents say. Piatkoff told deputies all he remembers after that is feeling hot and when he woke up, there were people around him.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Piatkoff’s phone and found the contact information for ‘Dre,’ and later executed another at ‘Dre’s’ home in Crookston. Metcalf was arrested and later admitted to officer to getting approximately 18 ‘M30′ pills and selling two of them and 10 Xanax pills to Piatkoff. M30 pills are known to be laced with fentanyl and have been associated with a number of overdose deaths, court documents say.

