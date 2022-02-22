Authorities say speeding is a factor in Wadena County crash

Wadena County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says speeding was a factor in a two-vehicle crash in Wadena County.

It happened at around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the intersection of Co. Rd. 23 and Co. Rd. 15.

Authorities say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 20-year-old Rhoda Kangas was heading southbound on Co. Rd. 23 when a Chevrolet Equinox ran a stop sign at the intersection. The driver of the Equinox was 33-year-old Randi Wagner.

The Sheriff’s Office says Wagner thought the stop sign was further ahead. They were treated for possible injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.