World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut

(Gray News) - The world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers aboard.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – which took three years to build – is expected to leave from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean for its maiden voyage March 4.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members. (Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)

The nearly 1,200-foot ship can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members. Guests will get to enjoy 18 decks that feature activities like a zip line, a poolside movie screen, and “the tallest slide at sea.”

After its maiden voyage next month, the ship will then head to Barcelona and Rome for the launch of its western Mediterranean cruises in May.

