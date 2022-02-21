FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You’ve probably seen it sold at gas stations and smoke shops around town.

But what is Delta-8 and how are stores able to sell it?

“If there was trouble for you to carry it, then it’d be trouble for stores to sell it,” says Puffs Vape/Headshop’s Gorge Hasan.

Delta-8 is a legal alternative to marijuana.

“Regular THC is Delta-9. It’s illegal in North Dakota, and you can’t sell it because there’s psychoactive in it and they’re much stronger. There are more side effects with it,” says Hasan.

Delta-8 has very low psychoactive.

The THC consistency is less than delta 9.

It’s pulled from hemp and the 2018 Federal Farm Bill changed the policy on hemp, removing it from the controlled substances act.

So anything with less than .3% of delta 9 THC is considered legal.

“The psychoactive is not as strong as regular THC psychoactive. They are still psychoactive. But regular marijuana will be psychoactive 90% or 80%. This will be averaging out at 40% or 30%,” says Hasan.

It won’t have the same effect as Delta-9.

But like with anything, the more you do it the more you’ll feel.

“Usually, people don’t want to smoke weed because it’s too strong for them. Some people use it for anxiety coping or for sleeping. A lot of people prefer it because you don’t get in trouble for it and it’s not illegal in North Dakota,” says Hasan.

People have lots of opinions on whether or not the product should be sold

“There are people who dislike it. There are people who think it’s a chemical. There are people who think it should be approved. There are people who think we should just skip this and approve normal THC,” says Hasan.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.