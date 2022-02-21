Power outage in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Update 6:30 PM: Power has been restored to an estimated 2681 members, approx.. 558 remain without power.

Original story: An estimated 3,239 Cass County Electric Cooperative members south of 32nd Ave S in neighborhoods on either side of I-29 are experiencing a power outage. The cause is unknown at this time.

Crews have been contacted and dispatched and are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We’ll continue to update you as more information is received.

