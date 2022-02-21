Phoenix O’Connor joins the VNL anchor desk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Phoenix O’Connor is joining The Valley News Live anchor desk alongside Jordan Schroeer. O’Connor made her debut on Monday, February 21. She will be waking up viewers weekday mornings from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m. and also co-host North Dakota Today from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on KVLY.

O’Connor’s television career started in Yuma, Arizona. She has also previously worked in Fargo, West Texas and, most recently, Helena, Montana.

“In just a short amount of time speaking with Phoenix, I quickly learned what a genuine and kind-hearted person she is,” said Valley News Live News Director Renee Nygren. “Phoenix, down to the core, truly cares about other people’s well-being. I am thrilled to bring Phoenix to the Valley Today team, and I can’t wait to see all the great work she will bring to the Fargo-Moorhead area. I truly believe viewers will grow to love Phoenix as much as we love having her here at Valley News Live.”

As a sports reporter, Phoenix has covered United States X- Snowmobile racing in Canada, Minnesota, and North Dakota. In the summer, she was out in the dirt with Score International Off-Road racing in Mexico, covering Baja-1000 and Imperial Valley 250. She was on the sidelines in West Texas as high schoolers threw some pigskin.

As a reporter in Midland, Texas, she covered the Odessa shooting in 2019, killing seven people and injuring 22.

As a Philanthropist, she is an active member of the Dacotah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War and Soroptimist International of Red River Valley. In Helena, Montana, she served as President and was a founding member of Helena’s Junior League.

Additional certifications include a nomination to participate in the Midland, Texas residency for the Federal Bureau of Investigations Citizenship Academy. She is also a PART 107 Drone pilot.

