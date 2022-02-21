Advertisement

Phoenix O’Connor joins the VNL anchor desk

Phoenix O'Connor and Jordan Schroeer
Phoenix O'Connor and Jordan Schroeer(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Phoenix O’Connor is joining The Valley News Live anchor desk alongside Jordan Schroeer. O’Connor made her debut on Monday, February 21. She will be waking up viewers weekday mornings from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m. and also co-host North Dakota Today from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on KVLY.

O’Connor’s television career started in Yuma, Arizona. She has also previously worked in Fargo, West Texas and, most recently, Helena, Montana.

“In just a short amount of time speaking with Phoenix, I quickly learned what a genuine and kind-hearted person she is,” said Valley News Live News Director Renee Nygren. “Phoenix, down to the core, truly cares about other people’s well-being. I am thrilled to bring Phoenix to the Valley Today team, and I can’t wait to see all the great work she will bring to the Fargo-Moorhead area. I truly believe viewers will grow to love Phoenix as much as we love having her here at Valley News Live.”

As a sports reporter, Phoenix has covered United States X- Snowmobile racing in Canada, Minnesota, and North Dakota. In the summer, she was out in the dirt with Score International Off-Road racing in Mexico, covering Baja-1000 and Imperial Valley 250. She was on the sidelines in West Texas as high schoolers threw some pigskin.

As a reporter in Midland, Texas, she covered the Odessa shooting in 2019, killing seven people and injuring 22.

As a Philanthropist, she is an active member of the Dacotah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War and Soroptimist International of Red River Valley. In Helena, Montana, she served as President and was a founding member of Helena’s Junior League.

Additional certifications include a nomination to participate in the Midland, Texas residency for the Federal Bureau of Investigations Citizenship Academy. She is also a PART 107 Drone pilot.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
fargo fire
UPDATE: One dead in Fargo apartment fire
DUSTIN HAGMAN (CASS CO. JAIL)
One person arrested after Fargo PD and Red River Valley SWAT Team conduct knock & announce warrant
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Blizzard conditions a factor in crash of semi carrying pigs on I-29

Latest News

This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Officer says he asked twice if George Floyd should be moved
Near whiteout conditions are making it more difficult for authorities to work a crash west of...
Portion of I-94 closed following crash
NDT - Teddy Bear To Help With memory Loss - February 21
NDT - Teddy Bear To Help With memory Loss - February 21
NDT - Wishes In Flight: Miles Two Smiles Drive - February 21
NDT - Wishes In Flight: Miles Two Smiles Drive - February 21