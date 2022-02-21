Advertisement

Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Merck’s COVID-19 pill appears to be helping people stay out of the hospital.

A new study from India said the drug company’s anti-viral Molnupiravir treatment reduced the risk of hospitalizations by 65%.

Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the group that took the pill had to go to the hospital, compared to 4.3% of those who weren’t treated with the pill.

The study was presented at a major virus and infection conference, but it should be noted that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DUSTIN HAGMAN (CASS CO. JAIL)
One person arrested after Fargo PD and Red River Valley SWAT Team conduct knock & announce warrant
Ambulance Light
Fatal crash in Cass County after Becker man crashes into tree
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found
fargo fire
UPDATE: One dead in Fargo apartment fire
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Blizzard conditions a factor in crash of semi carrying pigs on I-29

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media launches in App Store
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 5-year-old son in Ohio arrested in Kentucky