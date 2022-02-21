Man hurt after crashing into snowplow

BUXTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Mayville man was hurt after crashing his Cadillac into a snowplow Monday afternoon. Highway Patrol says it happened just south of Buxton, northbound on I-29 at mile marker 114.

Deputies say the plow was heading north on I-29, actively performing snow removal duties. Its speed was reduced due to that work and poor visibility. They say 25-year-old Lance Johnson was driving his Cadillac north on Interstate 29 and drove into the rear of the plow. Highway Patrol says Johnson suffered minor injuries, and charges are pending.

