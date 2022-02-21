Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
fargo fire
UPDATE: One dead in Fargo apartment fire
DUSTIN HAGMAN (CASS CO. JAIL)
One person arrested after Fargo PD and Red River Valley SWAT Team conduct knock & announce warrant
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Blizzard conditions a factor in crash of semi carrying pigs on I-29

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood
In this Dec. 2020, photo provided by Mary Risling, missing woman Emmilee Risling is seen...
Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed