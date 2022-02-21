Firefighters put out small fire at American Crystal Sugar Plant

DRAYTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters were called to the American Crystal Sugar plant in Drayton Saturday morning after a small fire started inside.

Fire officials say they were dispatched just before 5 a.m.

A fire was found in an area called the truck stop and crews were able to put it out in fifteen minutes.

Authorities say the fire was isolated to the one area and the cost of damages is unknown at this time.

Drayton fire also says the area was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured.

