Fargo Fire responds to apartment fire

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sunday evening, fire crews were called to an apartment building on 13th Street South near 18th Avenue.

Dispatch audio revealed that a 911 caller had seen flames coming from a window.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if any residents will be displaced.

Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

