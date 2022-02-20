Advertisement

UPDATE: Runaway teen found

Fargo PD is asking the public to help find 16-year-old runaway teen, Blessing Jutee.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 02/20 5:45 p.m.) Fargo Police say Blessing Jutee has been found safe and has returned home.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

The Fargo Police Dept. is asking the public to continue their efforts to help find 16-year-old runaway Blessing Jutee. Jutee was last seen on Feb. 18 at home in the afternoon.

Jutee is listed at 5′3′' and around 125lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847-411.

