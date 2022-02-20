Sheldon man charged with DUI after driving in the wrong lane resulting in a head-on crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 68-year-old Sheldon man, Jeffrey Grant, has been charged with a DUI after being involved in a two-car crash on Saturday night. According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, Grant was driving on the wrong side of the road on 57th St. SE.

The head-on crash left both Grant and 74-year-old Timothy Mark with non-life threatening injuries. They were both taken to Lisbon for medical treatment.

In the report, it states that both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash and that Grant was not wearing a seatbelt. The NDHP, Ransom County Sheriff’s Office, Lisbon Ambulance Service and Casselton Ambulance Service all responded to the call.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.