One person arrested after Fargo PD and Red River Valley SWAT Team conduct knock & announce warrant

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team, in collaboration with Fargo Police, apprehended and arrested a man with outstanding warrants in several counties.

Authorities say SWAT conducted a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at a home on 35th avenue south near 26th street.

Dustin Hagman was arrested on warrants in Burke and Ramsey Counties for domestic violence simple assault, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Fargo PD says SWAT used a flash sound device that created a loud bang and a bright flash intended to distract suspects allowing officers to perform duties.

No one was injured in this incident.

