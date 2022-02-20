Heavy Snow For Some + Wind Monday-Tuesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - MONDAY & TUESDAY: Snow will be impacting the southern part of our region by the morning commute time Monday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially along and south of I-94 in North Dakota and Hwy 10 in Minnesota. Snow will continue to move in an east-northeasterly direction through the day. The afternoon and evening commutes will likely be impacted as well. In addition to falling snow, there is indication that winds could gust to 40 mph leading to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. Some areas may see a brief break in the snowfall Monday evening, but the second round moves in overnight and into Tuesday early afternoon. Tuesday still looks to be on the windy side as well. By the time snow exits the region Tuesday evening, Fargo could see around 5-7″ of snowfall. Expect higher amounts to 8-12+” closer to the ND/SD border near Wahpeton/Sisseton/Fergus Falls and parts of Lakes country in MN. Expected snowfall amounts quickly taper off to the north, with only about 1″ for the Grand Forks area and only a few flurries at most north of US Hwy 2. In regards to temperatures, we stay fairly steady near zero in Fargo all day Monday, and dip into the single digits below zero for Tuesday. The coldest temps Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the Devils Lake Basin to northern MN.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY Temperatures Wednesday again only warming into the single digits below. Clouds gradually clear Wednesday afternoon. We get cold on Thursday morning, with lows down near 20 below in the morning hours under clear skies. Sunny skies Thursday afternoon look to help us warm to barely above zero. Partly cloudy skies then continue Friday, with morning lows again in the teens below, warming up in to the single digits above.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures rise overnight Friday into Saturday morning, so we start the day near 10 and warm into the 20s during the afternoon hours. However, it is looking like a breezy day. Sunday looks a bit cooler with high temps for the day in the upper single digits to low teens after a morning low in the single digits on either side of zero.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Snow - heavy at times. Gusts to 40 mph. Steady temps.Low: -1. High: 0.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Chance of snow, heaviest south. Snow exits by evening. Gusty winds over 30. Low: -9. High: -3.

WEDNESDAY: Colder with a few clouds. Low: -18. High: -2.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny after a frigid morning. Low: -21. High: -1.

FRIDAY: Bitterly cold morning. Mostly sunny. Low: -25. High: 4.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and breezy. Low: 0. High: 24.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: -2. High: 10.

