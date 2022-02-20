Founder of Celebration of Women and their Music-Fargo steps down after 25 years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For 25 years, the Celebration of Women and their Music in the Fargo-Moorhead has been mentoring and supporting women and their individual talents in art and music. However, their founder, Deb Jenkins, is stepping down after creating the group in 1998.

“For this group that’s doing it right now is just been amazing that we’ve hung in there and done it,” said Jenkins. “I feel very accomplished in it, I mean 25 years. Oh my goodness, I mean 25 years, that people have stopped by, this whole idea of what we needed to do and supported it.”

The mission of the of the organization that Jenkins founded is to recognize artistic passion in women and create opportunities for them. This varies from playing instruments to putting paint to the canvas. Many artists have come through Jenkin’s group and Ella Olson is one that has benefited from it.

“Seeing [Jenkins] up there she’s just incredible. She really takes pride in herself and it’s so incredible to watch people express themselves, actually that’s really beautiful.” said Olson, a senior at Moorhead High School.

Olson has gone from drawing stick figures to displaying her work at events for those in the community to see. Jenkins has left a mark on Olson’s life and her future endeavors. While there is no clear indication of what is to come for the organization itself, people like Olson will think of Jenkins fondly.

“I look at her as a role model and it kind of inspires me to also put that perspective out to younger girls,” said Olson. “It’s just a role model point of view and she just gives out such incredible personality and welcoming energy. I’ve learned a lot so far.”

