Fatal crash in Cass County after Becker man crashes into tree

By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 55-year-old Jack Dailey of Becker, MN has died after a crashing into a tree early Sunday morning. The incident happened on Highway 64 in Cass County, Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver did not have a seatbelt on.

The truck had left the roadway and struck a tree. The report states that more information will be released later today on the accident.

