Fargo Police asking public to continue efforts in help finding runaway teen

Fargo PD is asking the public to help find 16-year-old runaway teen, Blessing Jutee.
Fargo PD is asking the public to help find 16-year-old runaway teen, Blessing Jutee.(Fargo Police Dept.)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Dept. is asking the public to continue their efforts to help find 16-year-old runaway Blessing Jutee. Jutee was last seen on Feb. 18 at home in the afternoon.

Jutee is listed at 5′3′' and around 125lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847-411.

