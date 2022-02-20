Advertisement

Blizzard conditions a factor in crash of semi carrying pigs on I-29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Blizzard conditions were a factor for a rollover crash on Interstate-29 Sunday afternoon. 68-year-old Brian McNish of Nesbit, Manitoba, was transporting pigs from Canada to Wisconsin in a semi-truck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that it became whiteout conditions on I-29 near Thompson, ND. This resulted in McNish driving into the median, and when he attempted to drive out of it the load shifted and caused the rollover.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

