Winter causes frustrations around the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s safe to say many of us are ready for warmer weather.

This winter has caused more cancellations than we can count.

“I’m hoping, after today, winter’s like, ‘Alright that’s all I got. Ready to be done now,” says winter driver Grace Rebel.

The snow, the cold, and the wind can make going outside unbearable, and driving impossible.

“I have had to take several trips to Bismarck on days similar to this. So, driving, snow’s blowing, it’s just not enjoyable,” says Rebel.

Even if you fly instead, winter can be hard to escape.

“There’s a lot of frustration when you show up to the airport and your flight is delayed or canceled for whatever reason it may be. Surely, we’ve had our fair share of winter weather in the Fargo area. So have hub markets we connect to whether it be Dallas, Minneapolis, Denver, or Chicago,” says Fargo Airport Authority’s Shawn Dobberstein.

Katelyn Miller’s mom works for the airlines, so she’s a frequent flyer.

She says she’s seen tons of flights canceled all over the place this winter.

“It is what it is. At the end of the day, it’s Mother Nature. We can’t control it,” says Miller.

South of Hector International, NDSU canceled classes today.

But to keep a tradition of over 20 years alive, some students just couldn’t stay home.

“Alpha Tau Omega and Kappa Sorority coming out here and standing outside for 120 hours straight trying to raise money for Down Home,” says NDSU student Zach Brusseau.

They’ve raised over $28,000 this week, but it hasn’t been easy.

“During the week, it was really nice. As the week progressed, it got a lot worse. We’re still out here freezing for a reason trying to raise money,” says Brusseau.

Over in Detroit Lakes, even those who wanted to “freeze their buns off” at Polar Fest couldn’t.

“Obviously, we would’ve loved to do it. The below zero and windchills would’ve been a little bit much though,” says Freeze Your Buns Off Run organizer Kim Bettcher.

Fortunately, the end may be in sight.

“Once Polar Fest is done, and the celebration is done, there is warm-up on the way,” says Bettcher.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.