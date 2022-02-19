Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND
22 people involved in pile-up west of Valley City
Travel Alert, VNL
UPDATE: Part of I-29 and several Highways closed
TLC
TLC Cleaning accident leads to “break-in” cleans
Home burglary stock
Burglars hit three homes in West Fargo, police investigating
Jonathon Ray Moore, 47
Man wanted for fleeing police in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Freddie Prinze Dart Tourney
45th Annual Freddie Prinze Steel Dart Tournament in Fargo
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Florida mom, partner accused of battering, burning son for stealing
A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from...
Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers