One person injured in early morning Fargo shed fire

By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department says at 5:10 am this morning, firefighters responded to a structure fire and possible explosion at 751 Countryside Trailer Ct S.

When they arrived, crews found a small shed engulfed in flames with the siding of the mobile home next to it melting.

The fire was quickly put out and didn’t get into the mobile home.

One resident suffered burns on multiple parts of his body and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

