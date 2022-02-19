Advertisement

FPD asks for help finding runaway teen

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Blessing Jutee, who ran away from her home and was last seen the afternoon of Friday, February 18th. Jutee is 5′ 3″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Jutee was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 701.451.7660. Anonymous tip can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

