Cass County arrests two in drug investigation

By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BACKUS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says on February 16th investigators with the sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant at a residence in Backus, MN.

This was part of an ongoing investigation.

Several items of drug activity, paraphernalia, drug sales and ammunition were found and seized inside the home.

This included about 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 21 dozes of Clonazepam.

69-year of Deb Maus and 32-year old Jason Dailey were arrested at the home.

The two have pending formal charges related to Controlled Substance Possession.

Sheriff Burch reports that many investigations like this start with an anonymous tip and encourages people to send tips and information to their agency through Crime Stoppers Minnesota.

You can do that through their website or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

