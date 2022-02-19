‘Brave like Brodie’: Fundraiser held for 14-year-old battling cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friends and family gathered at the Red River Regional Marksmanship Center in West Fargo to help raise support for 14-year-old Brodie Gilbertson who is battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“It’s interesting to see all of these people you don’t even know come together and support you and to know that my child is important to them or important enough to share their financial means with us is incredible.” said Vanessa Gilbertson about the love and support shown to her son Brodie.

Brodie, who is a West Fargo High School student, has been undergoing chemotherapy and has received multiple blood transfusions since being diagnosed since last October. He wasn’t able to join everyone at the benefit due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

“It means a lot and I really wish I could be there to see them all and thank them but it really means a lot for them to come.” said Brodie Gilbertson.

However, he isn’t allowing his circumstances to slow him down. Remaining positive during these trying times and inspiring others to be ‘Brave like Brodie’. While the young man still faces a bone marrow transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN., his family wants him to know that they are with him every step of the way.

“Brodie has said it himself, that it will make him a better person. It will make him more sympathetic who are going through bad days and know that yeah you can have the worst days but you can still get through it.” said Vanessa Gilbertson.

