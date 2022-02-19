Advertisement

‘Brave like Brodie’: Fundraiser held for 14-year-old battling cancer

By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friends and family gathered at the Red River Regional Marksmanship Center in West Fargo to help raise support for 14-year-old Brodie Gilbertson who is battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“It’s interesting to see all of these people you don’t even know come together and support you and to know that my child is important to them or important enough to share their financial means with us is incredible.” said Vanessa Gilbertson about the love and support shown to her son Brodie.

Brodie, who is a West Fargo High School student, has been undergoing chemotherapy and has received multiple blood transfusions since being diagnosed since last October. He wasn’t able to join everyone at the benefit due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

“It means a lot and I really wish I could be there to see them all and thank them but it really means a lot for them to come.” said Brodie Gilbertson.

However, he isn’t allowing his circumstances to slow him down. Remaining positive during these trying times and inspiring others to be ‘Brave like Brodie’. While the young man still faces a bone marrow transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN., his family wants him to know that they are with him every step of the way.

“Brodie has said it himself, that it will make him a better person. It will make him more sympathetic who are going through bad days and know that yeah you can have the worst days but you can still get through it.” said Vanessa Gilbertson.

For more information on how to donate to Brodie Gilbertson and his family, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND
22 people involved in pile-up west of Valley City
Travel Alert, VNL
UPDATE: Part of I-29 and several Highways closed
Frazee train derailment - February 17
Dozens still evacuated after two trains go off the tracks in Frazee
TLC
TLC Cleaning accident leads to “break-in” cleans
Rachel MacMillan (left) and Montana Hedstrom (right)
Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death

Latest News

snow
Winter causes frustrations around the valley
News - Brave like Brodie Fundraiser - Feb. 18, 2022
News - Brave like Brodie Fundraiser - Feb. 18, 2022
FPD asking for help finding teen
FPD asks for help finding runaway teen
6:00PM News February 18 - Part 1
6:00PM News February 18 - Part 1