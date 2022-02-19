45th Annual Freddie Prinze Steel Dart Tournament in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “This is 45 years later,” says tournament founder R.C. Stein.

A game that started in Colfax...

“Freddie Prinze Sr. had died the day before. So, that was a topic of conversation. We had a really good time at that tournament. There were only 16 of us at that tournament,” says Stein.

None of them knew the famous actor, but they named their annual dart tournament after him.

“It’s going strong. 80 teams and they’re talking about adding 16 more coming up,” says 2000 tournament champion Jimbo Kjos.

“It was really fun to watch it grow. It moved from Colfax to Wolverton to into a quonset. It was there for several years. Then it went to the casino for a few years. Now a few places up here in Fargo,” says Stein.

Jim Anderson has been playing in the tournament since he was 15.

5 years ago, when stein said he was retiring the tournament, Anderson asked to take over.

“We’ve tweaked a few things and found our own way on a few things. But the big key is to have some people helping us run it,” says Anderson.

The wives of the dart throwers have stepped in to help out.

“They keep everybody on track and everything moving smoothly. Without them, we couldn’t do it,” says Anderson.

Over the years, the tournament added the “Iron” and “Aluminum” brackets because of how popular it became.

But the spots still fill up in just two hours.

“The big thing was when they made first place a thousand bucks. That’s where it started drawing the best teams out of everywhere,” says Kjos.

“It’s just a good mix of people. We’ve got guys that are top tier, superior dart throwers, all the way down to guys that do it once a year,” says Anderson.

While the prize money is good and winning is fun, some aren’t in the tournament to be competitive.

“It’s a family. We won back in 2000. Got our name on the trophy. That’s something they can’t take away from you. It’s a tradition,” says Kjos.

It’s unclear if Freddie Prinze Jr is aware of the over four-decade long tribute to his dad that’s made so many memories for so many people.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.