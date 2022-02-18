Warning: Difficult Friday travel
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A blizzard warning is creating some difficult travel in portions of the region.
A check of road maps from the North Dakota and Minnesota Departments of Transportation show many snow-covered roads in the Red River Valley.
A No Travel Advisory has even been issued for Nelson County in North Dakota.
Find the latest road conditions for MN here and for ND here.
