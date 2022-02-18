Advertisement

Warning: Difficult Friday travel

Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Alert, VNL(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A blizzard warning is creating some difficult travel in portions of the region.

A check of road maps from the North Dakota and Minnesota Departments of Transportation show many snow-covered roads in the Red River Valley.

A No Travel Advisory has even been issued for Nelson County in North Dakota.

Find the latest road conditions for MN here and for ND here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazee train derailment - February 17
Dozens still evacuated after two trains go off the tracks in Frazee
Rachel MacMillan (left) and Montana Hedstrom (right)
Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death
Dustin Powell
Man arrested after attempted break-in, car theft, burglary in Fargo
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Fire destroys home in Lisbon, ND
Home near Lisbon, ND destroyed by a fire

Latest News

TLC
TLC Cleaning accident leads to “break-in” cleans
The city's engineering dept. is recommending that current bids be rejected and new bids can be...
New bidders recommended for 32nd Ave. S. reconstruction project
News - Tackling the 32nd Ave. S. reconstruction project - Feb. 17, 2022
News - Tackling the 32nd Ave. S. reconstruction project - Feb. 17, 2022
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive