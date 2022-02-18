Warning: Difficult Friday travel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A blizzard warning is creating some difficult travel in portions of the region.

A check of road maps from the North Dakota and Minnesota Departments of Transportation show many snow-covered roads in the Red River Valley.

A No Travel Advisory has even been issued for Nelson County in North Dakota.

Find the latest road conditions for MN here and for ND here.

