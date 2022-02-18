TLC Cleaning accident leads to “break-in” cleans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It sounds like a homeowner’s worst nightmare.

Someone comes in your home, while you’re not there.

However, it’s a thing hundreds of people in Fargo have been signing up for this week thanks to a local cleaning company’s honest mistake.

“No, I had no idea. When they called me I was so surprised,” says homeowner Jennifer Day.

All week, TLC Cleaning has been “breaking in” to people’s houses and stealing some dust.

“I was like, ‘Are you sure? For me? Right now?” says Day.

It all started when TLC got a call from a previous client.

“’Yeah, no problem. I recognize that name. I think we have a key on file for him,’” says owner of TLC Cleaning Trisha Lake.

But, they forgot to change his address in their system.

The cleaners went to his old house, where a new family lives.

“We got about three fourths of the way through the house. We finished up the bathrooms and the areas that we already were cleaning. Then we decided okay. Let’s leave a note. Let’s leave the key behind of their new home and tell them what happened. Then go ahead and let ourselves out,” says Lake.

Their followers on social media thought it was pretty funny.

Some also expressed that this was their dream.

“I thought, ‘You know, let’s do something fun with this. Let’s do a giveaway and make some people happy,” says Lake.

Over 450 people have sent TLC information to secretly come in and clean their house.

“I love giving back to the community, and that’s exactly what these break-ins are all about,” says TLC employee Katelyn Sullivan.

Cleaners have been having fun with it too--taking sneaky photos and making a few kids cry who didn’t know they were there.

“They signed a release and stuff like that. We’ve chosen about 20 homes so far, and we keep choosing more everyday,” says Lake.

“Some of them are like ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing’ and ‘How did you get my whole main level done in a matter of an hour and a half,” says Sullivan.

One of today’s families has eight kids.

So, they’re always on the go.

“I was able to take a little nap. I was actually just starting bottles, washing bottles in the kitchen, trying to clean, prepping dinner for tonight. When she came in it was a huge surprise-- a good surprise,” says Day.

TLC says the surprise clients have been appreciative of their dust robberies.

“A lot of our clients are getting a kick out of it. I had a dad the other day tell me, ‘I don’t know how you guys got in, but I’m just going to leave,” and he left. He didn’t care. He just wanted his house cleaned,” says Sullivan.

TLC will be stealing more dust tomorrow.

