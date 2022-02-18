Advertisement

SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third young brother who was trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a pond in southwestern Michigan and flipped over has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that the 1-year-old boy had died.

Shortly after Thursday morning’s crash in Holland Township, they announced his two older brothers had died. They were 3 and 4.

The boys’ mother survived.

The sheriff’s office says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.

The boys were trapped in their child-restraint seats.

Investigators are trying to determine how fast the vehicle was going and whether any mechanical problems caused it to veer off the roadway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazee train derailment - February 17
Dozens still evacuated after two trains go off the tracks in Frazee
Rachel MacMillan (left) and Montana Hedstrom (right)
Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death
Dustin Powell
Man arrested after attempted break-in, car theft, burglary in Fargo
Travel Alert, VNL
UPDATE: Part of I-29 and several Highways closed
TLC
TLC Cleaning accident leads to “break-in” cleans

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail
Jarrett Walton
Jarrett Walton announces candidacy for Beltrami County Sheriff
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's son, speaks at the sentencing of former police...
Kim Potter sentencing: Mother of Daunte Wright's son speaks