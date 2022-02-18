Advertisement

New bidders recommended for 32nd Ave. S. reconstruction project

By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to the City of Fargo Engineering Dept., it is crucial to tackle the 32nd Ave. S. reconstruction project due to the deteriorating roadway. The engineering dept. is recommending to the city commissioners to reject current bids and re-open the bidding in October this year.

“The biggest thing is that the current pavement is really falling apart,” said Jeremy Gorden of the engineering dept. “I’m sure you’ve seen that the asphalt panels need to be replaced. The intersection on 25th street is that surface has really fallen apart. And it is over 30 years old and that’s kind of expected.”

Due to North Dakota state laws, if a bid is 40% more than what the engineer’s estimates are, the bid is rejected. The City of Fargo estimated the project would cost over $11.7 million. The three bids that were placed exceeded over $16 million.

City of Fargo$11,732,741.20
Dakota Underground Company$16,632,098.77
Park Construction $18,042,014.19
Northern Improvement Company$19,186,258.74

“It’s really a perfect storm, we kind of bid it later than we should have,” said Gorden. “With material scarcity these days, we probably should have bid in the Fall, so that’s what we’ll look forward to this year.”

For Gorden and the engineering dept., they now go back to the drawing board to rework their estimates. The idea is that the project will start next summer. The city commissioner meeting is set for Feb. 22.

