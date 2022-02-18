Minnesota Congressman dies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) has passed away.

A post from his wife and former MN GOP Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, said he passed away peacefully Thursday night, Feb. 17 at the age of 59.

The post goes on to say, “Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.”

Congressman Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s First District, covering the southern part of the state including Rochester.

