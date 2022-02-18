Advertisement

Minnesota Congressman dies

Rep. Hagedorn representing Minnesota's First Congressional District
Rep. Hagedorn representing Minnesota's First Congressional District(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) has passed away.

A post from his wife and former MN GOP Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, said he passed away peacefully Thursday night, Feb. 17 at the age of 59.

The post goes on to say, “Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.”

Congressman Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s First District, covering the southern part of the state including Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazee train derailment - February 17
Dozens still evacuated after two trains go off the tracks in Frazee
Rachel MacMillan (left) and Montana Hedstrom (right)
Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death
Dustin Powell
Man arrested after attempted break-in, car theft, burglary in Fargo
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Fire destroys home in Lisbon, ND
Home near Lisbon, ND destroyed by a fire

Latest News

Chris Stapleton performs "A Simple Song" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at...
Chris Stapleton coming to Grand Forks
10:00PM Sports - February 17
10:00PM Sports - February 17
10:00PM News February 17 - Part 3
10:00PM News February 17 - Part 3
10:00PM News February 17 - Part 2
10:00PM News February 17 - Part 2