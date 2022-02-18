Advertisement

Man wanted for fleeing police in stolen vehicle

Jonathon Ray Moore, 47
Jonathon Ray Moore, 47(Fargo Police Department)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who ran from officers in a stolen vehicle. They are looking for 47-year-old Jonathon Ray Moore.

On Thursday February 17, Officer Tyler Seehusen was training newly sworn-in Officer Morgan Seminary. While on patrol, they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at the gas pumps at an Exxon gas station at 3441 13th Avenue South. No one was inside of the vehicle.

Officer Seehusen ran the license plate, which showed a stolen vehicle alert issued by Becker County, Minnesota. The officers saw Moore walking toward the vehicle, so they turned on the squad car lights and identified themselves. Moore got into the driver’s seat and Officer Seehusen ordered Moore to stop, but he took off out of the gas station parking lot.

The vehicle went north on 34th Street South and officers were not able to locate Moore. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493. You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.

