Advertisement

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn

Hagedorn died Thursday after a battle with kidney cancer.
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The passing of Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) is leading several lawmakers to share messages of sympathy and support for the Hagedorn family.

In a statement, former President Donald Trump called Hagedorn “a strong and effective legislator for the great people of Southern Minnesota.”

The 59-year-old congressman lost his battle with kidney cancer on Thursday.

In a tweet, Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) shared, “no one should be taken away from us at such a young age.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) recalled Hagedorn’s push for “critical infrastructure projects, like Highway 15 that have made life better for the people in our state.”

Congressmen Tom Emmer (R-MN) called Hagedorn “a dear friend.”

Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) tweeted “He was a genuine person.”

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “the whole House joins Minnesotans and the Hagedorn family in mourning the loss of Congressman Jim Hagedorn.”

Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s first district and began serving his first term in 2019.

He was the son of former Congressman Tom Hagedorn (R-MN) who served from 1975-83.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel Alert, VNL
UPDATE: Part of I-29 and several Highways closed
Frazee train derailment - February 17
Dozens still evacuated after two trains go off the tracks in Frazee
Rachel MacMillan (left) and Montana Hedstrom (right)
Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death
TLC
TLC Cleaning accident leads to “break-in” cleans
Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND
I-94 back open following pile-up west of Valley City

Latest News

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Limits to lawmaker stock trading
Stock trading ban in Congress gains momentum
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer
Congressman Al Lawson (D-Fla.) reintroduced a bill that would create a federal program to put...
American Heart Month: A father’s plea for student access to AEDs